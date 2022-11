Not Available

A futuristic noodle shop in small-town Saskatchewan has become the world’s first purveyor of the latest in culinary fashion: psychedelic polydimensional comfort food. In this lovingly bizarre short, director and animator Howie Shia examines the small, largely unnoticeable ways in which colonization seeps into our lives, and asks, what is the responsibility of those who dine at a colonial supper table? Dig in.