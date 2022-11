Not Available

Recorded at the Shaw Theatre in London, this is the first DVD released by the award-winning stand-up comedian Marcus Brigstocke. The show is sprinkled with Brigstocke's idiosyncratic brand of liberal politics and satirical humour, with issues ranging from climate change, religious extremism, immigration and loans companies to compensation culture, women’s magazines, The EU and David Blaine - and his own battle against his middle class roots.