Marcus Miller - Estival Jazz Lugano 2008 Marcus Miller - saxophone, bass guitar, voice Alex Han - saxophone Federico Gonzalez Pena - keyboards Jason "JT" Thomas - drums Track Listing : 01. Pluck (Interlude) / Blast [10:40] 02. Higher Ground [7:25] 03. Jean Pierre [17:15] 04. Panther [9:08] 05. When I Fall In Love [9:17] 06. Power [5:52] 07. Just Like A Woman [7:53] 08. What Is Hip [8:29]