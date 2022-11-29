Marde Namaki

Not Available

Being left unsupported, Dr. Sa'id 'Aram, a genius artist, is obliged to work in a salt mine with his six-year-old girl ... The story begins when he receives statuettes from various festivals, displaying his creativity. Using a symbolic language, this artistic film tries to present new ideas to the audience, and to make the audience contemplate. Family, children, daughter, genius, human rights, nature, and life, are the themes of this film, which is proper for all classes. This film is produced in a course of two years, using the best cinematic equipment, and despite all existing limitations.