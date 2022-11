Not Available

Working herself into the ground as a showgirl, Rebecca (Pilar Pillicer) puts away everything she can to help her younger brother study oceanography. But when one of his discoveries threatens to bring a fertilizer company's misdeeds to light, he mysteriously turns up dead. Teaming with a young fisherman (Roberto Cañedo) who offers to help her investigate, Rebecca embarks on a quest to figure out who robbed her brother of his future.