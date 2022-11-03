Margaret Cho: CHO Revolution

Not Available

Filmed live at the Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles, REVOLUTION is comedian Margaret Cho's triumphant return to the screen with the same unbridled, no holds-barred humor that infused her previous two concert films. In REVOLUTION, Margaret tackles the axis of evil, her travels through Thailand's red light district, the explosion of child birth, bartering sex for household chores, revolutionizing one's self-esteem, the joy of bodily functions, her loser ex-boyfriend, and of course, her now world-famous mother. Known as much for her social activism as she is for her raunchy humor, Margaret is a one-of-a-kind phenomenon who once again brings her distinctive and empowering personal voice to her devoted and adoring fans.