Not Available

A documentary following the lives of two baby YouTube influencers and their family. Sisters Marghe and Giulia, aged 9 and 12, are known as “Marghe Giulia Kawaii” by their over 300,000 followers and their videos have been viewed millions of times. The documentary examines the effects of their new found fame and explores its influence on their private lives, where daily habits and online sharing seem to constantly overlap.