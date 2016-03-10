2016

Marguerite

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 10th, 2016

Studio

Fidélité Films

Paris in the 1920s. Marguerite Dumont is a wealthy woman with a passion for music and the opera. For years, she has performed regularly for a circle of guests. But Marguerite sings tragically out of tune and no one has ever told her. Her husband and her close friends have always encouraged her in her illusions. Things become very complicated the day she gets it into her head to perform in front of a genuine public, at the Opera.

Cast

Catherine FrotMarguerite Dumont
André MarconGeorges Dumont
Michel FauAtos Pezzini / Divo
Christa ThéretHazel
Sylvain DieuaideLucien Beaumont
Aubert FenoyKyril Von Priest

View Full Cast >

Images