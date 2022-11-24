Marguerite Duras et le petit François

Not Available

Broadcast once a month, Dim Dam Dom was a TV variety show on the second channel of French public television agency ORTF made up of a series of short sequences presented by one–off guest presenters. On the 30th of April 1965, Marguerite Duras interviewed François, a little seven-year old boy. Duras asked him what he thought about the inventions of the future, school, the usefulness of TV, "Belphégor" and talking horses. Francois answered the writer’s cunning questions with humour, candour and poetry.