Maria Bamford: The Special Special Special!

Welcome to the special special special comedy special. It's very good. I love comedy. And who do I want to make laugh more than Marilyn and Joel Bamford, my parents? So, we've cut out the middle man of 200 strangers in a tv studio and gone right to the source. With some paid audiences, the feigned enthusiasm can be a little uncomfortable to watch, but I genuinely rock the house. My parents only wish they could be there with you when you watch this with your parents.