A unique and intimate portrait of singer Maria Bethania, that starts at the artist’s 60th birthday, celebrated during a concert in El Salvador and a Mass in Santo Amaro, her hometown, in 2006. In the same house where she spent her childhood and adolescence, and beside her mother, Dona Canô, and brother Caetano Veloso, Maria Bethânia tells us her own story and about the tunes that followed her throughout her life.