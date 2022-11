Not Available

While the tide goes up and down, María de los Esteros has a life in the mangrove groping the mud, looking for pianguas, digging up memories. To the task are added her memories and the singing of her deceased friends who are still taking out shells. But the mangrove that once was a pantry of life today is a cemetery for those who refuse to leave the territory. Present and past they are confused and today as yesterday, Mary refuses to leave her land.