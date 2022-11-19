Maria Del Norte

Not Available

An ironic story that takes a Border Patrol Agent, Angela Rubio through many obstacles and challenges to avoid Immigration. Angela gets hit on the head by a couple of drug smugglers and and is left unconscious. She is helped by an illegal immigrant Don Pablo, who is headed back to Mexico because of lack of work in the U.S. Angela not knowing who she or remembering anything from her past is convinced by Pablo to go back to Mexico. In mist of confusion she thinks she is an Illegal alien. It only gets more confusing when she and Don Pablo cross back to the U.S. in search of a better life and start running from the U.S. Border Patrol.