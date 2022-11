Not Available

Multiple award-winning soprano Maria Jose Montiel has sung on the world's foremost stages -- including Scala di Milano, Carnegie Hall and the Kennedy Center -- and performed with superstars such as Placido Domingo. In this classic Spanish lyric drama, or &NFi;zarzuela&NFi_;, filmed live at the legendary Teatro Real de Madrid, Montiel sings 17 pieces in a performance dedicated to the famous Madrid zarzuela sopranos of the golden age.