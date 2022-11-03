Maria Mariana

Not Available

Maria and Mariana are sisters but they are poles apart. Mariana is wild while her elder sister is moderate and take great interest in her education and career. When they become adults, Maria joins the police force while Mariana remains the same. However, Jefri’s presence changes Mariana’s life. But her disappointment, Jefri chooses to marry Maria instead of her. Tony and Robert, leaders of criminals gang which Maria is trying to smash, kidnap Mariana. The ever responsible Maria risks her own life to save her sister.