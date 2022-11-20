Maria Mariana 2

Not Available

Maria is rushed to the hospital and is saved by Dr. Faris who successfully extracts the bullet from her body. Maria is assigned to the Special Unit of the Royal Malaysian Police force. She falls in love with Dr. Faris. Her unit has been directed to smash a syndicate which is trafficking ecstasy pills and drugs in the city. Meanwhile, Mariana is visited by Remy, a colleague who is attracted to her. Roy, her ex-boyfriend reappears causing turmoil in her life and Mariana reverts to her old wild ways. The relationship between the two sisters, Maria and Mariana becomes strained again.