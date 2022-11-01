Not Available

Maria, Mãe do Filho de Deus

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Movie Rio and Diler & Associados

Maria Auxiliadora is a 24 year-old woman very poor, that she lives Joana, her 7 year-old daughter close to. Needing go look for the result of Joana's exam in the hospital, Maria asks the priest of the local church that takes care of her to return. In spite of Joana's insistence to go with the mother Maria insists that she is with the priest, because she distrusts that her daughter suffers of a serious disease. To entertain the girl while it awaits the mother's return, the priest decides to tell her a mother's history that dedicated her life to the son: Mary, mother of Jesus Christ.

Cast

José WilkerPilatos
José DumontDiabo
Cláudio GabrielApóstolo Judas
Bruno CariatiJesus - 7 anos
Ewerton de CastroJoaquim
Thiago MartinsApóstolo João

