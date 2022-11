Not Available

Falacha is the captain of a fishing boat of Nazaré who lost part of his men in a shipwreck. Among them was the husband of Aunt Aurélia, who holds Falacha responsible for this tragedy. A few years later, Maria, Falacha's daughter, falls in love with Manuel, Aurélia's son, which makes the two young people the new Romeo and Juliet. As for Falacha, he succumbs to social pressure and commits suicide...