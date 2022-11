Not Available

Winner of 6 Latin Grammy Awards. For the first time in his career, playing the hits enshrined in the voice of his mother. An exciting concert in tribute to Elis Regina. Including such hits as “Águas de Março”, “Como Nossos Pais”, “Vou Deitar e Rolar”, “O Bêbado e a Equilibrista”, “Me Deixas Louca”, “Alô Alô Marciano”, “Madalena”, “Tatuagem”, among others.