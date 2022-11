Not Available

Maria Rita is known as one of the best musicians in Brazilian music. Following the success of her album Samba Meu, Maria Rita and Warner Music are excited to release Samba Meu Ao Vivo, the live concert performance of songs off the album and other songs that represent the best in her collection. Recorded live in Rio De Janiero in June, this DVD is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. The live concert demonstrates the powerful voice of this amazing singer.