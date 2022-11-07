Maria's Story

Not Available

Documentary, Biographical Documentaries, Historical Documentaries - In this riveting documentary that was an official selection at the Sundance Film Festival, filmmakers Monona Wali and Pamela Cohen shadow the remarkable Maria Serrano, an El Salvadoran woman who splits her time as a wife, mother and guerrilla leader. Released some 20 years after the original footage was filmed, this anniversary edition includes an update on Serrano, her family and her country in the wake of civil war. Alma Martinez, Edward James Olmos, María Serrano