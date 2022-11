Not Available

Yes, Maria Sharapova is one of the greatest to ever play the game of tennis. Yes, she is beautiful, poised and articulate. Yes, her marketability among female athletes is unrivaled. Yes, she was embroiled in a controversy that resulted in suspension. Yet, despite all of this, the real Maria Sharapova is widely unknown. Told in her own words, with a raw intimacy never before revealed, the_point. spans the most pivotal year in Maria Sharapova’s life.