Mariah Carey - Around the World

The biggest selling female artist of the 1990s invites her fans to join her onstage and backstage as she travels around the world on a concert tour with stops in Australia, Hawaii, Japan and glittering Manhattan. Through the magic of Dolby Digital multi-channel Surround Sound, you'll experience the full power of some of Mariah's biggest hits and revel in a series of very special exclusive performances. Songs: Butterfly Intro/Emotions, Fantasy, Dreamlover, My All, I Still Believe, I'll Be There (with Trey Lorenz), Hopelessly Devoted to You (with Olivia Newton-John), Whenever You Call (with Brian McKnight), Honey, Hero. Also includes the bonus videos: Butterfly, Breakdown (with Krayzie Bone & Wish Bone), and the DVD-exclusives The Roof and My All.

