Mariah Carey: The Adventures of Mimi

Mariah Carey, the top-selling female artist of all time with sales of over 160 million units worldwide, took her newest show on the road in 2006 for the first time in more than three years. The Adventures of Mimi, her most successful tour ever, shaped up to be a grand celebration, drawing on songs—many performed for the first time ever—from her 15-year career. Shot in High Definition and recorded in Digital Surround Sound, this large-scale, sold-out arena production, produced by legendary Award Winning Producer Ken Ehrlich, is your all-access pass to see Mariah belt out everything from power ballads to hip-hop tracks. It is a fantasy come true to see and hear an artist of this magnitude touch the hearts and souls of so many with her famous five-octave voice.