Marianne Bouquet

Marianne, the beautiful wife of Michael, loves her husband very much, but Michael cannot resist the lure of illicit sex. His sexual escapades are seemingly endless. Marianne's faithfulness has its limits and when she meets and beds the handsome Philip she must make a decision...to wait for the man she married to return to her or start her life a new with someone else. The passions of the heart and body come together in an explicit, searing tale of love and lust and a woman ready to bloom emotionally and sexually!