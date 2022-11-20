Maria's Men

Not Available

Maria is an unconventional single parent mum of three children, whos got a cool grip on her life. Three demanding children and a strong career seem to be plenty. Men are certainly a finished chapter. Until Fredrik suddenly appears. Hes interesting, attractive and mature; all in all quite perfect for Maria. Finally there is a reason to believe in love again. But then Jonas appears. Hes charming, very funny and 25 years old Maria starts to loose her control, and falls in love. This all gets very complicated when her ex-husband Lasse returns, demanding full custody of the children.