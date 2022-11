Maria's Men

Not Available

Maria is an unconventional single parent mum of three children, who’s got a cool grip on her life. Three demanding children and a strong career seem to be plenty. Men are certainly a finished chapter. Until Fredrik suddenly appears. He’s interesting, attractive and mature; all in all quite perfect for Maria. Finally there is a reason to believe in love again. But then Jonas appears. He’s charming, very funny and 25 years old Maria starts to loose her control, and falls in love. This all gets very complicated when her ex-husband Lasse returns, demanding full custody of the children.