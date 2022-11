Not Available

Maricarmen Graue (52) is a cello player; she plays with a rock band, as well as in a chamber orchestra. She is also a music teacher, a writer and a marathon runner. She lives alone and is completely blind. She copes with her condition by having a biting sense of humor and being fiercely self-demanding. Swaying between laughter and a bare-boned meditation on the act of living, the documentary navigates the labyrinths surrounding this survivor.