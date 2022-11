Not Available

Charlie MacKenzie is an ambitious young career woman who stretches the truth in a job interview by professing to be married with a family. But her little white lie leads to a great big problem when her new boss moves next door. Desperate to maintain her ruse, Charlie “borrows” her best friend’s daughter and scrambles to find a husband-for-hire. When a charming actor accepts the role, Charlie’s charade just may lead her to true love!