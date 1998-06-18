Marie from the Bay of Angels

A random montage of disturbing images tell a story about one summer in the lives of two teenagers who somehow find love within each other, Orso and Marie. After they realize this, they run off to a hidden island off the coast of France where they can not be bothered until Orso's hunger for danger and crime become too much for him, forcing him to return to his normal life...
|Amira Casar
|Jeune Femme de la Villa
|Roxane Mesquida
|Mireille
|Brigitte Roüan
|Paule
|Vahina Giocante
|Marie
