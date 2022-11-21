Marie-Mai Live at Bell Centre

Not Available

Singer Marie-Mai and her musicians are at the Bell Centre for the 100th and final show of their tour. Between songs, the singer-songwriter Quebec talks about his voice, his style of dress, her whimsical side and its special relationship with its fans. The energy on stage ball confides his dreams, his childhood and his eternal questioning, preparing duets with Jonas and Marc Dupré, repeating his dance moves with his choreographer Steve Bolton while rushing to perfect happiness her husband guitarist Fred St-Gelais.