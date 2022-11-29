Marie ou la fascination charnelle

Not Available

Laure, who was the boss and the lover of Marie, has just commit suicide. Marie, not really moved by the despair's gesture of Laure, has already set his sights on other prey. Her name is Judith, and Marie find her so pretty that she is ready to do anything to curry her favors. After she takes William (Judith's fiancé) away, Marie offers to Judith to put her up. Judith succumbs very soon to the charms of her sulfurous secretary. But William, who want to marry Judith, is ready to fight in order to renew with Judith.