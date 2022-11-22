Marie unerhört

Not Available

In a beach resort swept by winds in the off season, Marie leaves home without her mother's authorization. She crosses paths, by chance, with Karim, who is out walking with his grandpa. Karim immediately identifies what is wrong with Marie's life. He hurts her as much as he loves her by telling her a few home truths, but Marie doesn't lose her cool: if she is one the idiots then it would be better if she left the village. A new wind blows through her life. Both Marie and Karim set sail together