Ma\'rifat Cinta

Arumi is a beautiful girl, simple and gentle. But the ambition to reach his love, make softness bias into her stubborn character. Lukman is highly admired man since the hazing took place, but when love Arumi budding, Lukman married to Jean, who had long dipacarinya lover. 3 Years ago, Arumi reunited with Lukman on campus where they had both assumed knowledge. Lukman became a lecturer, and Arumi actively assist all campus activities. Lukman presence makes Arumi increasingly confident that he will get Lukman, although it must break through destiny.