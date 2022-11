Not Available

This communist and parliamentarian leader was arrested and tortured, and became famous for having written the "Minimanual of the Urban Guerrilla". Greatest name of the left-wing militancy in Brazil in the 1960s, Carlos Marighella acted in the main political events of Brazil between the 1930s and 1969 and was considered enemy number one of the Brazilian military dictatorship. His life was a great act of resistance and courage.