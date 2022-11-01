Marihuana radioactiva interplanetaria

Not Available

Never, Never Steal Marijuana an alien! An alien decides to travel to Buenos Aires and take samples of a human. In his search he meets Pablo, a seller of marijuana which abducts. But when you least expect the abducido steals his marijuana and thereafter will begin an adventure in which Paul, along with their friends Laura and Marcelo, trying to escape with extraterrestrial life and thirst for revenge. Throughout this adventure will encounter strange characters and comic situations accompanied by delusions.