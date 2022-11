Not Available

The bored Shahriyar is being entertained by odalisques and his favourite wife Zobeide. At the advice of his younger brother Shahzeman, who is convinced of Zobeide’s unfaithfulness, Shahriyar departs to go hunting. An orgy begins in the harem, and when it is at its height the Sultan returns unexpectedly. He orders his concubines, eunuchs and slaves be killed. Zobeide prays to him to spare her life, but, not receiving Shahriyar’s consent, kills herself.