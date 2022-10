Not Available

The fight against drug use in America has been going on since the turn of the last century but the term "War on Drugs" only became part of our national dialogue in 1970 when it was first used by President Richard Nixon. The President later formed the DEA and started a push to outlaw drugs of all kinds. Among the most discussed drugs in this war is Marijuana. This special will look at the storied and strange history of Marijuana in America.