Plenty of intense action surges through this tale of loyalty and brotherhood put to the test when a hardened convict returns to the hood, touching off a cycle of ferocious violence. Who can be trusted? Who will survive? This urban drama stars Paul Navarro, Marty Ketola, David Hernandez, Ray Daniel, Loudin Haspert, Chris Duncan, Mike Kotas, Christian Hanabergh and Chris Winter.