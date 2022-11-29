Marillion: All One Tonight - Live At The Royal Albert Hall

Not Available

Captured at their sold-out engagement and first performance at the Royal Albert Hall. In two parts, All One Tonight firstly showcases the band’s acclaimed 2016 studio album F E A R in full. Accompanied by an awe-inspiring light show and films, Marillion perform their incisive and era-defining zeitgeist with unparalleled passion and power. The second half introduces In Praise Of Folly and guests, a string quartet with flute and French horn that throughout the rest of the show inject an extra depth and emotion to some of Marillion’s best-loved live material.