A world first and world record, this DVD was recorded on the Friday night of the Marillion Weekend 2003, mixed live, and available on the following Sunday, less than 2 days later! The DVD features a complete performance of the 'Afraid of Sunlight' album, plus the encores of the show (featuring the then-unreleased Marillion song 'Faith'). As a special bonus, all audience members are listed in the DVD credits.