Blu-ray features Steven Wilson Remixes (96/24 Stereo / 96/24 DTS Master Audio 5.1 / 96/24 LPCM 5.1) Also included are promo videos for the album's singles, plus a new documentary about the album that includes concert footage and interviews with the band: singer Steve Hogarth, guitarist Steve Rothery, keyboardist Mark Kelly, bassist Pete Trewavas, and drummer Ian Mosley.