A 2 Disc Blu-ray release featuring Marillion's two successful record attempts from 2013 and 2003. Clocks Already Ticking (Director's Cut), the original concert now in full HD with re-mixed audio in Stereo and 5.1 Surround sound. Recorded 12 April 2013 at the Wolverhampton Civic. Before First Light, the original SD Film from 2003, now with remixed Audio in Stereo and 5.1 Surround sound. Recorded 14 March 2003 at Butlins, Minehead.