Recorded at the Union Chapel in Islington, London on 7 December 2002 as part of the 2002 Christmas Tour, this DVD features an event to be remembered. The show, featuring the rarely played Christmas song Gabriel's Message, is set in the stunning Union Chapel, and enhanced by one of the best Marillion light shows in recent years. This visually stunning DVD captures a very special Marillion show, over 2 hours long, with all the holiday trimmings.