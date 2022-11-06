Marillion - Live From Loreley

Not Available

Recorded in St. Goarshausen, Freilichtbuhne, Loreley, Germany 18 July, 1987. The recording, made during the first leg of the 1987 Clutching at Straws tour, documents the band at the peak of their commercial success in the mid/late 1980s. The show was attended by an audience of 20,000; support acts were Magnum, The Cult (cancelled), and It Bites. Featuring Fish on vocals, it comprises songs from the four studio albums they released up to that point, i.e. Script for a Jester's Tear (1983), Fugazi (1984), Misplaced Childhood (1985), and Clutching at Straws (1987).