Marillion - Marbles in the Park

Since 2002 and in a 2-year cycle, Marillion welcome their dedicated fans to a very special weekend: the Marillion weekend. On three nights, Marillion perform three different shows with different setlists consisting of full records played from start to finish, fan favourites and rarities. Fans travel from all over the world to be part of these truly amazing nights. From Friday 20th March to Sunday 22nd March the Marillion weekend took place at Center Parcs, Port Zélande, The Netherlands. On Saturday night Marillion performed one of their best and most successful albums… Marbles! With their imposing live show containing stunning projections and laser effects, Marillion once again proved to be one of the leading audio-visual musicians of the present time.