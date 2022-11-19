Marillion - Out Of Season

Not Available

Over 6 hours of music, recorded over 3 nights at the Marillion Weekend 2009. Disc 1 features the whole of the 1989 album 'Seasons End' plus 5 tracks from 2008's 'Happiness Is The Road'. Disc 2 includes all the songs from the Saturday night set counting down the years from 2008 - 1981. The audio from this night is also available on the Racket Records CD 'Tumbling Down The Years'. Disc 3 features all the long songs from the Sunday night 'Shortest Setlist in The World'. The audio from this night is also available on the Racket Records CD 'Size Matters'. Filmed with 16 Cameras by the makers of 'Somewhere in London', this DVD is the definitive Marillion Live experience. 47 songs spanning Marillion's 30 year career brought to you in a visually stunning format with uncompressed Stereo & DTS audio.