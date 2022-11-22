Marillion Unconventional

Not Available

Three thousand fans from fifty two countries. Three shows. One band. The story of the 2015 Marillion Weekend at Port Zélande, The Netherlands and a snapshot of a band 17 Albums and 35 years into an extraordinary career. Featuring in-depth interviews and stunning live footage, ‘Unconventional’ takes you behind the scenes of one of the music industry’s most unique events. Filmed at Port Zélande and during the run up to the weekend itself, ‘Unconventional’ explores the band’s rehearsal process, the production of Marillion’s impressive show media and what’s involved in putting together such an unusual and complex event. This is not just a backstage view, it’s also an exploration of how Marillion has endured and prospered in an increasingly challenging industry, how the band feel about their music, their reinvention of the music business, their lives, and of the unique relationship that marillion has with its fans.