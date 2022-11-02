Marillion - Wish You Were Here

Not Available

This massive 4-DVD collection is the ultimate Marillion Weekend compilation. It documents the first 2 Marillion Weekends in 2002 and 2003, and is packed with everything you need to take you back to the seaside! The featured concert film is the "Top 10" show from the Saturday concert at Marillion Weekend 2003 , presented in 5.1 surround sound. Also included is the Marillion Weekend 2002 "Bingo Set" originally shown only as a webcast; footage from the other performances and artists from both Weekends, documentary featurettes covering the fans and functions at both Weekends, and a host of hidden extras...