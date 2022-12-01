Marillion: With Friends At St David's

Not Available

At the end of 2019 the ensemble, eleven musicians in total including the string quartet In Praise of Folly, flautist Emma Halnan and French Horn player Sam Morris, took the music on the road on a tour that would play to sold out venues across Europe, concluding with another two amazing nights at the Royal Albert Hall. With Friends at St David's joins the tour in Cardiff at a venue the band had last played some twenty years earlier. Over two hours of beautifully crafted music and powerful performance, the film presents the full set, including songs from across the last thirty years of the band's repertoire.