Marilyn Chambers\' Fantasies Volume 1

Not Available

Two erotic tales. In "Sexual Fantasies OF the Great Outdoors," Marilyn stalks her male "prey" and introduces us to a sexy phantom hitchhiker, a natural bathing beauty, and two luscious lesbian boating babes. In "Lusty Busty Fantasies," Marilyn goes behind-the-scenes of a sexy photo shoot and tells us the sexual fantasy of a stable boy and his frisky filly employer; a jogger fantasizes about a nude roll in the surf with a buxom lifeguard; and scream queen actress Debbie Rochon shows you the amazing things she can do with a ball and a bat.